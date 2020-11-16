Gurugram hospitals told to reserve beds for COVID-19 patients

GURUGRAM

16 November 2020 13:42 IST

There has been a spike in cases of late in the district

The district administration on Monday ordered reservation of 50% beds in general category and 75% in intensive care unit/ventilator category in public and private hospitals in Gurugram for COVID-19 patients in view of a sudden spike in cases of infection.

Issuing directions under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005, District Magistrate, Gurugram, Amit Khatri directed the hospital authorities to ensure that at least 50% of total bed capacity of general category and 75% of total bed capacity of ICU/Ventilator category of all public/private hospitals are dedicated for COVID-19 cases with adequate availability of human resources and logistics (drugs, consumables, ICU etc.). The same is to be updated daily on the link https://onemapggm.gmda.gov.in/ with requisite information on patients and number of beds, the order said.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the November 15 health bulletin, Gurugram has 5,990 active COVID-19 cases and 241 people have died due to infection so far, including 186 with co-morbidities. Of these, around 5,500 people are in home isolation and the rest are under treatment in different hospitals. More than 39,000 confirmed cases of infection have been reported in the district.