Gurugram hospital treats obesity with new procedure

Obesity has become one the biggest epidemics in India over the years, with the problem acquiring serious proportions especially in the metro cities.

Till now, the most common treatment for obesity worldwide is Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy, which has, however, certain limitations. But obesity can now also be treated with a new endoscopic, non-invasive procedure, Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG). And, for the first time, the procedure is available in North India as well.

In another first to the credit of Gurugram, an emerging medical tourism hub, Artemis Hospital has become the first hospital in North India to introduce ESG, the newer and revolutionary procedure to treat obesity, claimed a press statement issued by the hospital.

Jatin (name changed), a 34-year-old man from Rewari, who had obstructive sleep apnea and hypertension, was the first patient to undergo the procedure at the hospital recently. He was discharged within 48 hours.

Kapil Jamwal, head of gastroenterology unit, Artemis Centre of Excellence for Digestive and Liver Diseases, said: “ESG is a procedure in which a flexible tube with endoscopic suturing device attached is inserted into the stomach through the mouth and fat is taken out. With no operative complications involved, the process is cost-effective. The process takes approximately 90 minutes with no anaesthesia required. Most patients are discharged the same day.

The endoscopic device reduces the size of the stomach without surgery. Apprehensions regarding cuts, surgeries and scars are no more involved in the treatment.” The effect can be noticed over 6 months to one year and the patient loses around 60-80% of the excessive body weight.