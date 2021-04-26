Gurugram health system crippled amid COVID crisis

Millennium City miserably fails to keep pace with growing demand for bed, oxygen and other facilities

“Columbia Asia, Max, Metro and Artemis... I have tried all hospitals in the city. It is not possible to get a bed without a good connection,” says Arvind Chandola, who has been running from pillar to post for 72 hours to desperately secure a bed for his 77-year-old mother Nirmala, a COVID-19 patient.

Ms. Nirmala, a resident of Sector 22, had tested positive on April 23. A diabetic with a high blood pressure, the elderly woman has been struggling to keep healthy oxygen levels. His son managed to procure an oxygen cylinder through a contact, but that too exhausted on Sunday morning. “I have the cylinder, but no more gas. Can you at least arrange it for me?,” Mr. Chandola pleaded with this correspondent.

With the number of COVID-19 cases soaring in the Millennium City, touching a record high each day, the health infrastructure in the city has miserably failed to keep pace with the growing demand. Though 40-odd hospitals in the city have majority of general and ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, none is vacant.

Adding to the patients’ woes, the web portal supposed to show the availability of beds on a real-time basis too misleads at times. For instance, Park Hospital showed 13 vacant beds on Sunday evening, but when this correspondent called up the hospital seeking an admission, the receptionist told that there were none. Similarly, Fortis Memorial Research Institute showed five vacant beds, but the contact number available on the web portal was switched off. “The Medeor Hospital showed that eleven beds were available on Saturday evening. I sent a friend to enquire, but he was told that there were no beds. In fact, half-a-dozen people were waiting for bed at the hospital since morning,” says Mr. Chandola.

The mad rush at the hospitals and the scramble for beds has forced many to quit without even making an attempt. Shymbir Shukla, a workers’ union leader, down with COVID-19 for ten days has preferred to stay at his room and consult doctor over phone. “I have heard that it is even worse at hospitals because of the rush. Currently my oxygen levels are fine. I will try to manage on my own as long as possible,” says Mr. Shukla.

Dr. Anjali Kaul, Medical Superintendent, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, says: “We have around 35 patients waiting, but most of the times moderate to severe case are admitted immediately. Mild to moderate are under supervision of doctors, in home isolation. Triaging is key to managing COVID patients.”

The district administration too has come out with a scheme for the local residents not able to find a bed. Those with local Aadhaar address can register themselves on the government web portal, covidggn.com, and the administration would try to help them out depending on the severity. Of the 525 such requests scrutinised by the doctors over the past couple of days, around 80 were found eligible for admission. “It is a one-way system. No ID is generated for a follow-up. I have been uploading my friend’s details every day, but there is no response,” claims Sanjay, seeking admission for his friend.

The administration now mulls to augment the beds converting hotels and community centres into makeshift hospitals to tackle the rush.

However, there is no end to the worries of patients and their kin even after an admission is secured. “Every day, hospitals in Gurugram flag short supply of oxygen. After what happened in Jaipur Golden in Delhi, it is not enough to just worry about the admission, the treatment and the expenditure incurred. We also are remain tense about the supply of the oxygen,” says Rakesh, whose cousin is admitted at Paras Hospital.