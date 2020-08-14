Gurugram grapples with waterlogging woes again

District receives one of the heaviest rain this monsoon, records 90 mm of rainfall

In one of the heaviest rain this monsoon, Gurugram received around 90 mm of rainfall, with maximum 150 mm in Patadui area on Thursday, causing waterlogging at several points. Narsinghpur, Khandsa and Bilaspur Chowk on NH-48 were also flooded.

The police sent across a series of traffic alerts in the morning from its Twitter handle, informing about waterlogging at Basai Road, Mata Mandir Road, IFFCO Chowk, Himgiri Chowk and Sector 46 traffic signal. The police requested the commuters to plan their travel according and also deployed police personnel to manage the traffic.

Though traffic movement on NH-48 is not much affected near Hero Honda Chowk, after the construction of the flyover and an underpass, the problem of waterlogging continues unabated. Every time it rains, the stretch of expressway passing through Narsinghpur and Khandsa village is flooded.

National Highways Authority of India officials claimed that both, Narsinghpur and Khandsa, were low-lying areas and five pumps were installed to remove water in case of rain. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority also has three pumps at the site. However, the officials said a drain was required to be constructed along the highway as a lasting solution.

No major traffic congestion were reported as schools and most of the offices remained closed due to COVID-induced lockdown.

Many residents took to social media to express their anguish over power cuts and waterlogging.

As per the official report, Gurugram city received 60 mm rain while the Manesar recorded 112 mm rainfall. Sohna and Farukh Nagar received 98 mm and 80 mm rain respectively. Wazirabad had the minimum 37 mm rainfall.