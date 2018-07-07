Gurugram gets first State varsity

Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Friday inaugurated the construction work for the district’s first government-run Gurugram University in Kakrola village at Sector 85. Work will start with construction of the boundary wall and the gate.

Classes for different courses at the university will be held at Rao Tularam College of Science and Commerce in Sector 51 till the the campus is ready.

The admission process for various courses has already started and the last date for submission of application forms is July 24. Classes will start on August 15.

250 posts

A total of 11 courses are on offer with a capacity of 530 seats. The government has also given a go-ahead for appointments on 250 posts for the university.

Mr. Sharma said the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the State had laid emphasis on quality education in Haryana. He claimed the number of universities opened during its over three-year rule was a record.

Haryana PWD Minister and Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh was also present at the event. The information booklet of the university was unveiled at the event by the Ministers.

2016 announcement

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced opening of a university in Gurugram at a public meeting in Kakrola-Bhangrola village on April 10, 2016.

The Haryana Cabinet had approved a Bill for setting up a State university in April last.

Mr. Singh said the university will prove to be a milestone in the development of Gurugram and the inauguration of the construction work was a befitting reply to those who were spreading rumours that it was a mere announcement.

He said it was a mammoth project and the construction will take a while. But the Minister assured that classes for the 2019-20 session will be held on the university campus. He also informed that a medical college will be set up in Kherki Majra in Gurugram soon.

Some of the courses offered at the university include B.Tech (Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence), M.Sc. (Public Health), M.Com, M.Com (Integrated), MBA (with specialisations), MBA (Integrated) and M.A. (English).