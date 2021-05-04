Gurugram gets 20 inoculation sites

‘ Shots cannot be given without prior online appointment’

Twenty centres have been set up by Gurugram district administration for COVID vaccination of 18-45 age group.

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said the vaccination would not be given without prior online appointment.

‘500 vaccinated in Max’

Max Hospital, Gurugram also launched the vaccination drive for the age group of 18-45 years.

The drive was inaugurated by Dr. Garg and Chief Medical Officer, Gurugarm, Virender Yadav. Arpita Mukherjee, vice-president, Operations, and Head, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Gurugram, said: “The hospital had already administered the jab to 500 people from across Gurugram and nearby areas by 6 p.m.”

The local administration has set up centres at Primary Healthcare Centres, Community Healthcare Centres and Urban Primary Healthcare Centres at Pataudi, Farrukh Nagar, Sohan, Daultabad, Bhondsi, Bhangrola, Nathupur, among others, and Civil Hospital in Sector 10 to vaccinate the 18-45 age group.

The vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group was kicked-off on Sunday in Haryana across 200 centres. Covishield vaccine is being administered at these centres.

Fortis Memorial Research Institute too had launched the drive on Sunday and vaccinated around 100 beneficiaries.

Sameer Kulkarni, Regional Director, Paras Hospitals Gurugram, said they were looking forward to contributing to this national cause, but had not received the supply from the Serum Institute of India or the government so far.