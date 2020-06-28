Gurugram, Faridabad malls to reopen on July 1

Shopping malls in Gurugram and Faridabad will reopen on July 1. The Haryana government has issued orders to this effect fixing the timings for the malls from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in view of the night curfew and also issued Standard Operating Procedures for the various stakeholders, including visitors.
As per the orders, cinema halls, gaming arcades and children’s play areas will remain shut. Besides the generic preventive measures, including social distancing and wearing face covers, people aged above 65 and below 10 years, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women will not be allowed inside.
All the visitors should install and use Aarogya Setu app, said the orders. Employees in high-risk groups such as senior citizens, pregnant women and those with underlying medical conditions were advised to take extra precautions. They will preferably not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with the public.
The use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged, said the orders, adding that in food courts and restaurants, not more than 50% of seating capacity will be permitted.
. The authorities need to check whether proper sanitisation is being carried out in all areas and issue challans to visitors not wearing masks. Five masks should be handed over to each violator after issuing a challan of ₹500, said the order.
