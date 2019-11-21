Gurugram experiments with car drywashing to save water

Maruti Suzuki’s initiative to dry-wash cars to save water has been well received by the residents of Gurugram. Around 350 vehicles are dry-washed daily in the company’s service centres across the city saving around 95 litres of water per vehicle.

Around 1,800-odd workshops of the company have adopted the technique over the past couple of years as part of its endeavour to extend this initiative across all workshops. The response from customers has also been encouraging.

“Most of the customers today are aware of water scarcity and they are willing to do their part to conserve water. We make sure that our customers are guided about the technique in a comprehensive manner. We have also been able to create awareness among customers about it through various media initiatives,” said Partho Banerjee, executive director (service), Maruti Suzuki India Limited.