Gurugram-Delhi underpass goes unnoticed

August 10, 2022 21:48 IST

Sparse traffic on one-way underpass on Benito Juarez Marg has prompted Delhi police to open it from the other end between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Close to a month after its opening, the 1.2-km-long Y-shaped underpass connecting Benito Juarez Marg to San Martin Marg and Moti Bagh has failed to find many takers.

The underpass, built at a cost of ₹143.78 crore, was inaugurated on July 2 as a one-way route from Gurugram to New Delhi to ease traffic moving towards Dhaula Kuan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the movement of vehicles on the underpass was sparse over the several hours The Hindu spent at the spot. “Many commuters are not aware of this alternative route,” said Kaushalya Jaiswal, 58, an eatery owner at San Martin Marg, who often guides motorists asking for directions to the underpass.

To make optimal use of the facility, the Delhi police have started allowing traffic from the other direction (Delhi to Gurugram) between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. The Gurugram to Delhi route during these five hours is closed for traffic. Vehicles are also not allowed from the Moti Bagh end to enable smooth flow of traffic from San Martin Marg.

Change of plan

Explaining reasons for the change of plan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range) Aalap Patel said, “The traffic on the underpass [Gurugram to Delhi], observed in the first two days after its inauguration, was found to be thin. Later, with the help of the stakeholders, the plan was changed to allow traffic from Delhi to Gurugram from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.” For the remaining 19 hours, only Gurugram to Delhi movement is allowed.

The DCP said there is heavy traffic movement on the Sardar Patel Marg [Delhi to Gurugram route] around 4.30 p.m., which peaks around 6.30 p.m. “It is difficult to manage this traffic and opening the underpass from the other end was meant to reduce the traffic on the Sardar Patel Marg,” he said.

Confusing instructions

However, the traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram route too has remained thin as a big ‘no-entry’ board installed at the entrance on San Martin Marg leaves commuters confused about taking the underpass. Mr. Patel said they are in touch with the Public Works Department (PWD) to remove the board.

Many motorists end up taking the underpass on the Gurugram-Delhi route between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. when traffic is allowed only from the San Martin Marg end. The DCP said this problem has come to their notice.

“It is a complex arrangement because of hour-based [4 p.m. to 9 p.m.] entry and exit from the underpass. We have deployed some traffic policemen at both ends of the tunnel to alert motorists about the route change. We will increase the presence of policemen at both ends to guide motorists,” the DCP added.

“As these are still early days, we are observing how the commuters behave. This might take some time because everybody is in the habit of using the Sardar Patel Marg towards Dhaula Kuan. Our focus is to break that with the help of the underpass,” Mr. Patel said.

The DCP said many commuters may be avoiding the underpass fearing waterlogging in the monsoon season, but there’s no accumulation of water inside the tunnel as the PWD has created a mechanism for drainage on both sides.

A senior PWD officer said the underpass is covered from above with a hump design, which prevents rainwater from entering the underpass.

Awareness measures

The Delhi police have put up signboards across the stretch, informing commuters about the underpass route from Gurugram to Delhi and the five hours during which they can use the tunnel to travel to Gurugram and the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“More signboards with time slots and directions will be put up in the near future. We are also planning to barricade certain points on San Martin Marg to make more commuters use the underpass,” Mr. Patel said.