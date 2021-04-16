Gurugram court to hear only urgent matters till April 30

GURUGRAM

Undertrials to be produced through videoconferencing

Cases of only urgent nature, such as bail and stay matters, would be heard in the Gurugram District and Sessions Court till April 30 and staffers’ strength will be reduced to 50% to contain the spread of COVID-19, said an order by the office of District and Sessions Judge on Thursday.

The 14-point order said that undertrials would be produced through videoconferencing only. However, the court concerned should pass specific orders in case physical hearing is required for a particular undertrial. The filing of fresh cases is allowed only till 1 p.m.

50% strength

Besides, no evidence would be recorded except in time-bound cases and the cases in which the accused are in custody for more than two years. In addition to the routine guidelines for the judicial officers, subordinate staffers, advocates and the visitors should adhere to norms on social distancing and wearing masks. The order also said that the staffers should work at 50% strength in the courts and the remaining staffers should work from home and make themselves available as and when required.

The first remand of the accused should be through videoconferencing or other digital mode from the police station concerned. All food stalls and canteens operating in the courts complex will be closed.

Since the lockdown in March last year, physical hearing in the local court was resumed on January 11 this year following the Punjab and Haryana High Court directions.