Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody

November 15, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - GURUGRAM

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum on Tuesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to ban 11 “dangerous foreign breeds” of dogs, cancel the registration of these banned pets and take them into its custody.

The banned breeds, as per the order, include American Pit-bull terriers, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiler, Neapolitan mastiff, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Wolf dog, Bandog, American Bulldog, Fila Brasileiro and Cane Corso.

The order came when the consumer forum was hearing a case pertaining to a dog bite in Civil Lines. The forum also directed the municipal body to ensure the registration of all pet dogs within a month with the minimum registration fee being ₹12,000 and the annual renewal fee of not less than ₹10,000.

The forum, in its 16-page order, also directed the municipal corporation to take all stray dogs into custody with immediate effect and keep them in dog pounds. These dogs must be vaccinated and sterlised, the order said.

As per its order, one family will be allowed to keep only one dog. They will need to keep its mouth properly covered with a muzzle when taken to a public place for a walk. The pet owners also need to carry a dog poop bags and poop scoops to maintain proper hygiene and cleanliness at public places.

Any violation will attract a minimum fine of ₹20,000 which could be extended to ₹2 lakh, and in case of default the owner could incur imprisonment of not less than a month and up to two years.

The forum directed the municipal body to frame appropriate rules in this connection within three months. The directions issued by the court would remain in force till the time such rules are framed.

Hearing the case of Munni, the forum observed that the victim had suffered life-threatening injuries because of the dog attack and ordered that she be paid a compensation of ₹2 lakh. The forum, however, said the municipal corporation was at liberty to recover the amount from the dog’s owner and directed it to immediately take the dog into custody.

The court also directed the municipal body to frame laws for awarding compensation in case of a dog bite with the minimum compensation being ₹20,000.