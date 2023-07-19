Gurugram: complaint against two restaurants over ‘serving beef’

July 19, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - GURUGRAM

A complaint has been lodged against two restaurants in South Point Mall on Golf Course Road in Gurugram Sector 53 for allegedly serving beef, the police said on Tuesday.

In a complaint to Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran, social activist Kulbhushan Bhardwaj alleged that two restaurants in the mall were serving beef, violating the law against cow slaughter in Haryana. The complainant also accused the restaurants of promoting the consumption of beef on social media and shared links of Instagram posts by a user in this connection.

The Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, prohibits cow slaughter, trafficking, and consumption of beef in the State.

Sharing details of the menus of the two restaurants, Mr. Bhardwaj said they had “hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and could disturb peace and religious harmony of the city”. He added that Hindu outfits would be forced to take cognisance of the matter if the police failed to take immediate action.

Nitish Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Gurugram), said the meat samples from the two restaurants would be collected by the department concerned and examined. “Action would be initiated as per legal provisions based on the lab reports,” he added. Speaking to The Hindu, the owner of one of the restaurants denied the allegations and said the establishment had been running for the past 15 years as per law.

