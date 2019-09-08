Gurugram citizens release demand charter

Civil society members from different walks of life came together on Saturday to release an eleven-point citizens’ charter of demands for Badshahpur and Gurugram Assembly constituencies in view of the Vidhan Sabha election a month later.

They stressed on better infrastructure, women’s safety, social harmony and stressing the need to protect Aravalis and strengthen local governance, among other things.

Rationale behind move

Explaining the rationale behind the move, independent film-maker Rahul Roy said in the present political scenario the real issues were not being discussed and hence the need was felt to come out with this charter with the slogan “Baki chhodo, Gurgaon ki bolo [leave the rest, talk about Gurugram]. He added that those contesting the elections were the representatives of the people and were duty-bound to raise their issues.

Mr. Roy said a social media campaign would also be run on various platforms to reach out to the residents creating awareness about the charter and seeking their suggestions and meetings would be held with the Residents Welfare Associations.

“The Charter of Demands is not cast in stone, it is flexible. We will reach out to the candidates in the fray telling them about the charter and asking for their commitment to implement it. The stand taken by various candidates will be shared with the residents to help them make an informed choice,” said Arti Jaiman State director of Gurgaon Ki Awaz, a community radio station.

Talking about local governance, former MCG councillor Nisha Singh questioned the rationale behind setting up an agency like Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) that merely “encroaches upon the funds and functions of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram”.

“The GMDA was meant to coordinate between different agencies and make high-level planning. But what it is doing could be done by the MCG as well. And there are no new funds to spare for it. The MCG funds are being transferred to it,” said Ms. Singh. She also demanded the constitution of Metropolitan Planning Committee.

Ishrat Thameem, a former Managing Consultant, sought the creation of an inclusive society and demanded that land be allocated to religious minority communities for places of worship and burial grounds. He said a social harmony and a grievance handling cell and “Aman Committees” be constituted as first contact points in case of communal discord.