Gurugram-Bawal auto hub comes to a halt as workers join protest

Around two dozen companies, including Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Private Limited, in the Gurugram-Bawal automotive belt remained shut on Wednesday in response to the nationwide bandh call by various trade unions against the “anti-worker” policies of the Centre.

Leaders of several trade unions and government employees from banks, post offices, municipal corporations, forest department and industrial training institutes took out in protest marches and held demonstrations across the city in support of their demands.

All-India Trade Union Congress Gurugram general-secretary Anil Pawar told The Hindu that workers’ unions in around two dozen automotive companies took part in the strike.

“The workers gathered at a vacant plot in the Industrial Model Township, Manesar, around noon and were addressed by the trade union leaders. Around 3,500 workers gathered in protest against the anti-worker policies of the present regime,” claimed Mr. Pawar.

Besides HMSI, Munjal Showa Limited, Napino Auto and Electronics Limited, Sanoh India Private Limited, Hema Engineering Industries Limited and M.K. Auto Clutch Industry in IMT, Manesar remained shut.

Scores of workers from public sector banks, Haryana Urban Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, Haryana Forest Department, post office and leaders from different trade unions took out a protest march from Kamla Nehru Park to Rao Mahabir Singh Chowk near bus stand around noon. Centre of Indian Trade Unions Haryana vice-president Satvir Singh said the huge turnout, despite the rain, was a manifestation of the workers’ anger against the policies of the government.

Slogans against govt.

Later in the day, the workers of Bellsonica Auto Component India Private Limited and the union leaders of Maruti Suzuki India Limited took out a protest march from Rajiv Chowk till mini-secretariat, raising slogans against the government. Bellsonica Auto Component India Employees Union vice-president Ajit Singh said that a memorandum was submitted to the President through the district administration in support of their demands, including minimum wages, abolition of the contract system, no lay-offs in the name of economic slowdown and rollback of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Population Register.

Maruti Udhyog Kamgaar Union general-secretary Kuldeep Janghu accused the Narendra Modi government of working for only a couple of corporate houses and privatising public sector undertakings. “Those who oppose the policies of the Modi government are labelled anti-nationals. The workers need to understand the policies of the government and protest against them,” exhorted Mr. Janghu.