Gurugram bars, hotels claim they are outside buffer zone

Almost a week after the Excise and Taxation Department of Gurugram acted against bars and pubs located within 500 m of national and state highways, in compliance with the Supreme Court ban, a few bar and hotel owners have approached the department claiming that their premises fall outside the buffer zone fixed by the court.

Prominent among those who have made submissions to the department are Crowne Plaza, The Westin and a few bars in CyberHub. Of the 292 bars in Gurugram, the department has identified 115 as falling within the 500 m buffer zone and put their licences renewal on hold. Besides, the department has made an inventory of the stock in these bars and sealed them.

Written submissions

Those facing the ban include The Leela, The Oberoi, The Trident, Galaxy Hotel, Crowne Plaza, Hyatt Regency, Westin, CyberHub and several bars in Sector 29.

The excise and taxation department officials confirmed on Thursday that a few submissions were received in writing from both districts -- east and west -- and a few bar owners had presented their case verbally.

“We have asked them to give representations in writing. Soon, we will fix a meeting of the monitoring committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner and look into their claims,” said a senior excise official.

Documents sought

He said a few bar owners from CyberHub have claimed that the entry to their complex is outside the 500-m limit. “We have asked them to furnish requisite documents and the masterplan in support of their claims. A few bar owners from Sector 29 have also presented their case verbally,” the official said.