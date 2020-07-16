‘Gurugaman’ sees over 1 lakh ridership since July 1

GURUGRAM

Service is currently available on 6 routes

In a fortnight after Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited resumed its city bus service, ‘Gurugaman’, on July 1, over one lakh passengers have travelled on different routes.

Despite the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus, in 15 days of service since resumption, GMCBL recorded a ridership of 1,33.962 passengers, said a press statement issued by the company. As many as 295 people took ride on ‘Gurugaman’ buses on the first day of resumption of service on routes 212 and 218. On the 15th day of service, GMCBL recorded ridership of 12, 379 on its buses running on six routes.

The city bus service is currently available on six routes with a fleet of 68 buses.

Through its social media postings, GMCBL has been assuring passengers of safe travel practices being adhered to such as temperature screening of passengers before boarding, entry not allowed to passengers without masks, climbing on the bus through designated entry gate only, foot-operated sanitisers and seats to be left vacant have been marked.

Adhering to the social distance norms, the buses are operating with 50% seating capacity. Besides, the buses are regularly sanitised prior to their running and all Standard Operating Procedures are being adhered to. The GMCBL has worked out a detailed SOP guideline that applies to bus drivers, conductors, passengers and depot staff. Passenger advisory banners have been put up at four main bus stops: IFFCO Chowk, Hero Honda, Gurugram Bus Stand and near Mini Secretariat.

Public Communications Officer, GMCBL, Vanita Akhaury, said that requests were being received from the public on social media platforms to start buses on more routes and a decision could be soon taken in this regard.