‘Gurugaman’ achieves cumulative ridership of 2 cr.

In less than 18 months since its launch, the city bus service, run by the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL), has achieved a cumulative ridership of two crore passengers this past month.

Making an announcement, GMCBL Chief Executive Officer Sonal Goel on Tuesday said, the bus service achieved the feat on February 23. Currently, the city bus service, called “Gurugaman”, has a fleet of 154 buses plying on 18 routes.

It was in 2017 that GMCBL was conceptualised as a Special Purpose Vehicle project by the Haryana State Government with shareholding from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation. Chief Minister Manohar Lal had launched the service on September 2, 2018.

Special drives have been undertaken under the guidance of Ms. Goel to promote safe and fearless travel for women, including Women Special Service, the CEO herself taking a ride on the bus, pasting Women Helpline 1091 stickers and ‘You are under CCTV surveillance’ stickers inside buses.

“From February 2020, we are ferrying an average of 583 passengers per bus which compares very favourably to the most efficient U.S. transit systems. In February 2020, bus routes 111A, 215B, 111B, 134B and 238 carried more than 600 passengers per bus,” said Ms. Goel, a 2008-batch IAS officer.

The service had received a “Commendable Initiative Award” from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs last year for “Best City Bus Service” project.