Safe disposal of large quantities of municipal solid waste (MSW) has turned out to be a major challenge for Gurugram, a leading financial and industrial hub with the third largest per capita income in the country.

Even as the mountain of untreated garbage builds up at the defunct Bandhwari treatment plant off Gurgaon-Faridabad Road just a few kilometres away from the city and the formation of leachate at the site now leads to fears of contamination of groundwater, open dumping and burning of waste continues unabated across the city playing havoc with the health of the residents and polluting the environment.

Mixed waste is dumped at the defunct plant -- it has not been functioning for the last three years -- without processing or any treatment of the leachate to prevent ground water contamination. The problem is worsened when licensed colonies sanitation contractors undertake door-to-door collection of waste, but do not dispose it at the final dumping site.

Unregulated dumping

While the MCG pays around Rs.70 lakh per month to a private agency for door-to-door collection of mixed waste in Zone I and II and its transportation to landfill site at Bandhwari without any segregation, more than a dozen small-time private agencies are involved in free-of-cost collection and segregation of waste from Zone III and IV, which house a maximum number of high-rises, malls, schools, licenced colonies and condominiums. In fact, in some areas, the waste collecting agencies pay substantial amounts of money to developers or residential colonies for collecting their waste as they recover their cost from segregation of recyclable waste. But they lack the infrastructure in terms of vehicles to transport the remaining waste to Bandhwari plant, nor do they have proper storage facilities for aggregated dry waste or expertise to process different waste streams and therefore, they dump the rejects at vacant plots where they are typically set afire.

Because of such unmonitored, unregulated and informal work methodologies, mini dumping sites creating unsanitary conditions and attracting stray cattle and pigs have mushroomed across the city such as Sector 52, 53, 56, 67, 39, 29, Golf Course Extension Road, opposite Medanta Hospital, among others.

Municipal ‘failure’

The problem of open dumping and burning of the waste, mostly in New Gurugram , has aggravated due to the utter failure of the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) to ensure implementation of directions of the National Green Tribunal and its own orders on the issue. More than 18 months after the NGT put a ban on burning of any waste across the NCR, the MCG officials have challaned only 28 people for its violation.

Of late, the MCG seems to have invented a new method to deal with frequent complaints of open dumping and burning of waste, by covering them with construction and demolition waste.

Cosmetic cover-up

This cosmetic cover-up will have a serious bearing on the environment and health of the people as the biodegradable component will decompose after some time and release toxic gases in the air.

In 2014, two large firms were handed over the contract for collection and segregation of waste for free-of-cost in Zones III and IV to tackle open dumping of waste and ensure better monitoring. The matter reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court over allegations of favouritism and even a year after the court’s final order, the MCG is yet to float fresh tenders for these two zones. “The court in its final order in July last year had vacated its earlier order preventing us from working. Also, the MCG had told the court that a fresh tender would be issued in a period of 10 weeks. Neither the MCG has floated fresh tenders so far, nor have they allowed us to resume the work,” said Manoj Kataria, proprietor, Balaji Engineers and Consultants, one of the two firms that was allotted the job.

‘Lack of will’

Harish Capoor, founder, “Clean Gurgaon”, blamed the present situation on lack of planning and implementation by MCG.

“The Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, is a well-drafted document and gives enough power to the MCG commissioner to ensure a clean city. The problem is with the lack of will on the part of the MCG officials to implement it,” said Mr. Capoor.

Parimal Chandra, a social sector development expert, contended that presently the waste disposal system in Gurugram is essentially in the hands of unorganised handlers like ragpickers, scrap dealers and small-time contractors and the MCG has no established procedures for waste collection, segregation, transportation and disposal either for its own workers and contractors or for the builders.

The activists strongly advocate the need for an efficient solid waste management system in the view of rapid industrialisation and changing lifestyle.

“It should be made mandatory for all waste generators to segregate and store waste at source for municipal bodies or their authorised collectors to collect them directly and transport to designated places to recycle dry waste and process biodegradable waste by composting, biomethanisation and other suitable methods. The waste which cannot be processed be sent to the sanitary/scientific landfill site only,” said Ruchika Sethi, a citizen activist who runs “Why Waste Your Waste” campaign.

Long-term solution

MCG Commissioner T.L. Satyaprakash told The Hindu that as a long-term solution to the problem of waste management in Gurugram, a tender had already been floated for a single agency to collect, segregate and transport the waste to the Bandhwari landfill site and set up a waste-to-energy plant, but it might take around two years for the plant to become functional.

“Earlier, the plant failed because mixed waste was being dumped at the site and it could not be used for generating power. Now we have linked the payment of tipping fee, the amount given to the operator for the quantity of waste transported to the processing facility, to the amount of power generated,” Dr. Satyaprakash said.

Tipping fee

He added that half of the tipping fee would be paid at the beginning and the remaining will be paid based on the power generated. This, he said, would force the agency to segregate the waste and generate maximum power from the wet waste. Also, a buy-back agreement for the power will be finalised with the agency.

As a short-term measure, he added, consultants have been appointed for all four zones and an app has been launched to promptly address complaints of dumping and burning of waste.