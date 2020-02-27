Gurdwaras open door to victims of violence

In the aftermath of communal violence in north-east Delhi over the past three days, several gurdwaras across the city said that victims who required help were welcome to take shelter within the premises.

Volunteers at Nanaksar Gurdwara, located near Bhajanpura, said that several people had come to the shrine to take shelter on Monday night.

Many parked vehicles

Balbir Singh, a volunteer at the gurdwara, said: “Lots of people came on Monday night to keep their vehicles here as we have a huge parking lot. They wanted to save their cars from being burnt by the mob. They had langar here also. They came later to take their vehicles away.”

“Whoever comes to us for shelter, we are ready to help them with whatever resources we have,” Mr. Singh added.

At Rakab Ganj Gurdwara, volunteers said that no victims of mob violence had arrived yet, but “they are always welcome”.

Sardar Dharmendra Singh, general manager of the shrine, said: “Considering that the situation is so bad, I do not think it is possible for anyone to step out of the area yet. Who is going leave his home to come this far. But the doors of the gurdwara are always open.”

Volunteers at Majnu Ka Tila Gurdwara and Bangla Sahib Gurdwara said that even if victims show up, approval would be required from the management at Rakab Ganj before they would be permitted to stay.

“As we fall under the Rakab Ganj management, we need to seek permission from there before we can permit people belonging from Delhi to stay here. However, the gates to the gurdwara are always open and whoever wishes to have langar is free to do so,” said Balbir Singh, an official at Majnu Ka Tila Gurdwara.