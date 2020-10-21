Delhi

Gurdwaraemployee ‘molests’ woman

A tea seller has alleged that she was molested by a 62-year-old gurdwara employee outside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Monday, the police said on Tuesday. A case on charges of molestation and other relevant sections has been registered.

An officer said the woman, who has had the shop outside the gurdwara for many years, alleged that on Monday the accused came to her shop with a few others and demanded money in lieu of allowing her to set up shop. When she refused to pay, the accused allegedly molested and manhandled her.

