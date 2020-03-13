Gurdwara volunteers did theirbit, fed 15,000 riot victims daily

Volunteers of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee had delivered food to around 15,000 riot victims, who had not shifted to relief camps, in north-east Delhi on a daily basis from February 26 to March 7. Many of them who had visited the riot-affected areas said that it would take generations to heal the trauma that the violence had left behind.

Twenty six-year-old Rajphinder Singh, a volunteer said: “There are no words to describe what we saw and it is really difficult to express. All these years we had only heard about the 1984 riots from our family members. But after volunteering here, I realised what the situation must have been then. When we distributed the langar, elderly Muslim women broke down and thanked us for the help extended to them. When the trucks reached their area, their eyes literally lit up. The violence and trauma which these people had gone through would take generations to heal.”

Volunteers said that the trucks, which made two trips a day to the affected areas, started around 6 a.m. and returned only around 10 p.m. after the second shift.

Harbhej Singh, another volunteer who visited Bhajanpura, Seelampur and Maujpur, said: “We had gone there for sewa. People were not able to step out during that period as curfew was imposed. So we went into the lanes till the point vehicles could reach and delivered food. Food for around 15,000 people wass cooked daily.”

Medical teams in ambulances comprising doctors, nurses, ward boys and pharmacists were also sent to the area.

Dr. Milap Singh, who was part of the medical team, said: “When we reached there [a day after the violence stopped], several people locked themselves in their houses due to the curfew. Over the two days that I visited, around 200 people turned up daily for treatment. Most of them were the ones with minor injuries who were not hospitalised.”

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said: “We provided relief material separately to the government when they asked for it. Doctors were also sent as children were falling ill. Around 60 volunteers and four medical teams were deployed from February 26 to March 7.”