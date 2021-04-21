Gurdwara panel begins langar services at railway, bus stations

It is providing meals to infected patients without caregivers

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday began langar services to provide cooked meals to those migrants and other needy people waiting at New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations and Anand Vihar bus terminus.

The meals are being prepared at the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and then distributed across the city by volunteers, said DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

“Several migrants have started returning to their hometowns in the fear of remaining hungry in the city. In order to ensure that nobody in the city sleeps hungry, food for thousands of people is being prepared and packed at Bangla Sahib,” said Mr. Singh.

The DSGMC has started providing cooked meals to COVID-19 patients who do not have caregivers at home.

Requests received

Stating that several requests had been received by the DSGMC from such families and patients, Mr. Singh said: “We received hundreds of calls to help patients who have no one at home to look after them. We have set up a mechanism to pack and send food for them. On the first day itself, we had around 100 volunteers delivering across the city.”

The DSGMC had provided cooked meals during the lockdown last year as well. Mr. Singh proudly said that one day they fed as many as 1.75 lakh people, their highest tally. “The food is being prepared in utmost hygienic conditions and in automatic machines. We urge people to inform us about any family who is in need and requires packed meals. We shall reach out to them and continue our sewa. We are also distributing food among the JJ clusters too,” said Mr. Singh.