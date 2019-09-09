Gurdwara body to flag off bike rally next month

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday announced that it will organise a motorbike rally from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the Capital to Gurdwara Fateh Garh Sahib in Punjab to spread the message of universal humanism and commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The rally will be flagged off on October 6 and will make its way through various town and cities.

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the rally will cover a distance of around 250 km in 12 hours and will make brief halts at Kundli Border, Panipat, Karnal, Ambala and Fateh Garh Sahib where brief programmes highlighting Guru Nanak Dev’s philosophy and teachings will be held. The aim is to motivate younger generations to follow Sikh ethos of serving people without any discrimination of region, religion, race or caste.

Over one thousand bikers have signed up for the rally and a participation 1,500 bikers are expected, Mr. Sirsa said.

He added that participant bikers will be provided literature on teaching, philosophy and life history of Guru Nanak Dev and bikes will be decorated with logos and posters highlighting various aspects of Guru Nanak Dev’s life, his teachings and messages.

The DSGMC said that a special app will be specifically designed for the event to create a network to connect Sikh organisations, Singh Sabhas and NGOs to come forward and join hands with the DSGMC for the initiative.