Gurdwara body opens 100-bed hospital near Sarai Kale Khan

DSGMC plans to convert it into COVID care facility

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has opened a 100-bed hospital near Sarai Kale Khan that provides dialysis. DSGMC officials said that there are plans to convert it into a COVID care facility as well in the near future.

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Several people are turning up for treatment already. This is the biggest ‘sewa’ for humanity. There will be over 100 beds reserved for dialysis. This will be a completely free facility and several people have also voluntarily made contributions towards this facility.”

With a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, Mr. Sirsa said that the DSGMC will also open a facility having over 200 oxygen-supported beds at the Rakabgunj Gurudwara, by next week.

“We are planning to open a facility at Rakabgunj with around 250 beds that will be oxygen-supported beds. It should be made available to people by next week – either on May 2 or 3. Preparations to make this facility functional is currently under way,” said Mr. Sirsa.

The DSGMC president added that tie-ups with hospitals are also being considered to make ICU beds available at the facility.

“We are also planning to start ICU beds, but for that we will need a tie-up with hospitals.,” said Mr. Sirsa.

The DSGMC recently started ‘Oxygen Langar’ sewa at Nizamudding in view of the dire shortage of oxygen that the Capital has been facing with the spike in cases.