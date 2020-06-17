Gurdwara body offers to operate care centres

New Delhi

17 June 2020 06:04 IST

DSGMC requests CM for permission

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday offered to prepare and operate 850 beds for COVID-19 patients within the premises of gurdwaras across the city to cater to those with mild symptoms.

The officials said the DSGMC has requested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide the requisite permission and sanctions for immediate operation of the care centres.

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said: “These centres will provide best medical care, oxygen and laboratory services to COVID-19 patients. The DSGMC has taken this initiative following the steep surge in the number cases. If a patient becomes critical, they can be referred to COVID-19 hospitals under the Delhi government.” “The DSGMC will take care of all meals, drinking water, general medicines, oxygen, haematological and biochemistry laboratory services for the patients,” he added. Provisions for 60 beds at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, 40 at Gurudwara Damdama Sahib near the Hazrat Nizamudding Dargaj, 235 at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib have been offered by the DSGMC apart from 200 beds at its marriage hall in Gurudwara Nanak Piao Sahib.

