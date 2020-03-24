Gurdwara body offers help to govt.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offering the “sarai” (inn) at Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tilla Sahib for setting up of isolation wards and to be used as quarantine facilities for the treatment of those affected by COVID-19.

The DGSMC also said that “langar” will be provided by the gurdwaras in the Capital to the needy and those affected by the epidemic.

In the letter to the CM, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “We offer to provide DSGMC sarai of Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tilla Sahib as quarantine facility and provision of langar for the poor and needy people when and where it is required in Delhi.” “We have made the offer to the Delhi government and whoever needs to be quarantined can be kept there. In order to ensure that the poor families are not left without food due to lack of work, we are ready to distribute langar,” Mr. Sirsa added.