Gurdwara Bangla Sahib bans use of all types of plastic

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday said that Gurdwara Bangla Sahib here has decided to go green by banning the use of all types of plastic to commemorate the 550th Birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

“The biggest heritage Sikh shrine situated in the heart of the national capital has banned disposable plates, glasses, spoons, thermocol cups and plates etc., and switched to steel bowls for serving clean drinking water and steel plates for serving langar,” said DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

On average, around 5,000 polythene bags, and thermocol cups and plates are used every day to distribute prasad, fruits and other items to devotees, he added.

“Now, these have been replaced with eco-friendly jute bags, and dona-pattal (leaf bowls and plates) since October 2,” he said.

The DSGMC said that it has set up a recycling plant capable of handling two tonnes of flower and ‘langar’ waste, and dry leaves on a daily basis. The organic waste is converted into manure and vermicompost.

The automatic plant has been commissioned on an experimental basis to experiment with zero-waste model and will be fully commissioned this month, said the DSGMC chief.

The committee has also completely shifted to clean piped natural gas for preparing ‘langar’ for around 35,000 people daily and has banned the use of wood and charcoal, he added.