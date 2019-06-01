Gupta urges NHRC to take action against Delhi govt.

Terming it “criminal negligence”, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, on Friday, urged the NHRC to take “strong action” against the Delhi government over delay in the implementation of laws aimed at preventing death of labourers while cleaning septic tanks.

Mr. Gupta argued that the “Delhi Water Board Septage Management Regulation, 2018” was notified on November 12 last year after “much persuasion” by the NHRC and courts.

“It is regrettable that after sleeping for nearly six months, the government has now issued a public notice inviting application for grant of license for collection and transportation of septic tank waste,” he alleged.

What is most surprising is that the notice says that the application must reach the office of the Executive Engineer (SDW) XIV on or before December 31, 2019, Mr. Gupta alleged.

“By the time applications are received, the tenure of the Kejriwal government would be almost over and the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections would have come into effect. The responsibility of Kejriwal government would be over by that time,” he added.

“On May 8 this year, two labourers died while three others had a narrow escape after they entered a septic tank at an under construction house in Rohini’s Prem Nagar. The practice of manual cleansing is outlawed. But it has not stopped government or private agencies from hiring sanitation workers and labourers from descending into septic tank to clean them,” he said.

“The Delhi government had notified a policy to prevent such unfortunate deaths as a matter of formality. But it did not take any serious action in compliance of the aforesaid Act” Mr. Gupta added.