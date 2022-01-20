Gupta, sons built party office on govt. land: AAP

New Delhi

20 January 2022 01:04 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and his sons have built an illegal party office by encroaching land belonging to the municipal corporation.

“When the party chief himself is involved in such immoral acts, imagine what all their councillors and workers must be up to. The BJP claims to be very pure and pious but their character speaks of a different reality,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

The AAP leader alleged that other parcels of land have also been encroached to construct illegal structures and the municipal corporation also helped with it.

“People must consider all these factors before making a major decision in the upcoming elections. We cannot leave Delhi in the hands of these thugs. We must make Delhi a city in which all of us can take pride,” Mr. Pathak said.