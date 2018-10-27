Gupta slams AAP for ‘undermining country’s highest constitutional authorities’

more-in

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “undermining the country’s highest constitutional authorities in relation to an office of profit plea against 27 of its legislators.

He termed as “most unfortunate” the AAP’s statement that the “highest office of the President” should have dismissed the “frivolous” plea.

“Even when the Election Commission found no merit and the President dismissed a plea to disqualify 27 ruling AAP MLAs for allegedly holding of office of profit by being appointed as chairpersons of Rogi Kalyan Samities...in place of creating a scene, the AAP should have gracefully accepted the order,” the BJP leader said.

Mr. Gupta added that the AAP had “no respect” for the office of the President when it said the false complaint “should have been dumped” by the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the first place.

“Nothing can be more unfortunate then a comment likes this on the highest office...it is unfortunate that AAP has pointed finger at the EC over its role too,” Mr. Gupta alleged.