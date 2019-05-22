Gupta sends legal notice to Kejriwal and Sisodia

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Tuesday sent a legal notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia asking them to “immediately withdraw” their tweets and “apologise” for statements alleging that he was part of a “conspiracy to murder Mr. Kejriwal.”

In the notice, Mr. Gupta stated that Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia circulated a news item claiming that the Chief Minister would be assassinated like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by his Personal Security Officer (PSO).

“If Mr. Sisodia and Mr. Kejriwal fail to apologise within seven days for their defamatory, false and baseless allegations, I will be forced to initiate civil as well as criminal proceedings in the competent court of law at their risk, cost and consequence,” Mr. Gupta said.

The notice also stated that the allegation was not only “awful and disquieting but also disgraceful and defaming.”

‘Political gains’

In the recent past, the notice stated that in order to “achieve political gains”, Mr. Kejriwal had “scripted the slapgate incident” during his roadshow on May 4 in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar and “blamed BJP for the incident.”

“Subsequently, it was divulged that Mr. Kejriwal himself demanded the liaison officer to remove the security personnel from his vehicle. The AAP government has grossly failed in governance and such diversionary tactics are being adopted to cover up its failure,” he added.