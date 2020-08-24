Gupta seeks Hazare’s support against Kejriwal

New Delhi

AAP doesn’t respond to BJP allegations

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta has written to anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare for support in a mass movement against the “corrupt Kejriwal government” of Delhi, inviting him to the Capital for it.

Mr. Gupta wrote, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which came to power in the name of clean and fair politics had demolished all the parameters of “political purity.”

“After coming back to power on the basis of false promises, false intentions and communal politics, the people of Delhi have suffered the communal riots planned by AAP. AAP has become a machine to form fake companies in the name of political donations and converting black money into white money... it is no longer a party of the common people but has become a party of people with black money,” the BJP leader alleged.

Mr. Gupta said Mr. Hazare was requested to come to Delhi and help the BJP “in fighting the battle against the corrupt Kejriwal government which supports the rioters.”

When contacted, both AAP and Delhi government did not respond to allegations raised by the BJP.