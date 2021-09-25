Gupta says 11,000 meetings to be conducted across city on birth anniversay of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

New Delhi

25 September 2021 00:57 IST

State BJP President Adesh Gupta on Friday said 11,000 meetings would be conducted across the Capital on the occasion of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary.

The meetings will be part of the Samaj-Sanvaad Abhiyaan and go on till October 31; as part of the initiative. the party will hold direct dialogue with people from different sections of society and apprise them about various welfare programmes and policies of the Narendra Modi government.

At the same time, Mr. Gupta said, the “misdeeds” of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government would also be exposed in these meetings.

Advertising

Advertising

“In these meetings, the works of the Modi government, his government’s various welfare programmes and policies including jan dhan yojna, ujjawala yojna, awaas yojna, kisan samman yojna as also various others for all sections of the society will be highlighted and people made aware of them,” Mr. Gupta said.