Gupta lauds Modi govt. for reviving Delhi’s health sector

New Delhi

24 June 2020 23:47 IST

He blames Kejriwal’s measures for the collapse

The Capital’s health system is “coming back on track” after the intervention of the Narendra Modi government, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta claimed here on Wednesday. He alleged that it was due to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s model, that it had “collapsed” over the last 80 days.

Meanwhile, north east Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari demanded a white paper on the ₹7,704 crore health budget, the highest allocation for the city’s health sector made by the Aam Aadmi Party government in the last three years, given the condition of the city’s hospitals during the pandemic.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, wrote to Union Minister Amit Shah for providing 19,000 beds equipped with required facilities for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Out of these, he said, 10,000 will be available at the Radha Swami Satsang Beas, 8,000 in railway coaches and 1,000 at a facility being built by the DRDO and Tata Trust.

