Gupta gives ₹5 lakh to Trilokpuri victim’s family

New Delhi

13 August 2021 00:34 IST

State BJP president Adesh Gupta extended financial help of ₹5 lakh to the Trilokpuri rape victim’s family on Thursday.

He said such incidents are a blot on society and assured the family that the party is with them in this hour of crisis.

‘Case in fast-track court’

“Full justice will be done in this case. We also ask the police for an impartial probe into the matter. It is a matter of great shame...We demand that the case be run through a fast-track court...” Mr. Gupta added.

