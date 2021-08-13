DelhiNew Delhi 13 August 2021 00:34 IST
Gupta gives ₹5 lakh to Trilokpuri victim’s family
Updated: 13 August 2021 00:34 IST
State BJP president Adesh Gupta extended financial help of ₹5 lakh to the Trilokpuri rape victim’s family on Thursday.
He said such incidents are a blot on society and assured the family that the party is with them in this hour of crisis.
‘Case in fast-track court’
“Full justice will be done in this case. We also ask the police for an impartial probe into the matter. It is a matter of great shame...We demand that the case be run through a fast-track court...” Mr. Gupta added.
