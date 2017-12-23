Gupta flays AAP govt for not allotting flats to slum dwellers

The Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Saturday criticised the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for its alleged failure to initiate the process for allotment of flats to slum dwellers even three weeks after the Delhi Slum Policy, 2015, was notified.

Mr. Gupta pointed out that thousands of flats were ready in different parts of the Capital for allotment to slum dwellers and their condition was deteriorating as the Delhi government had “failed to allot these” to those for whom they were constructed.

“The government should present a time-bound road map to allot these flats. The AAP had come to power by promising pucca houses to the poor but is now sitting over the allotment of 18,000 flats to those residing in 46 JJ clusters,” the LoP alleged.

‘Residents gave money’

“According to the decision taken in the meeting of Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on January 4, 2011, eligible slum dwellers were issued allotment letter for multi-storey flats in Bawana Industrial Area after they deposited ₹72,000 to DUSIB... but these slums dwellers are without flats even today,” he alleged.