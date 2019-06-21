Gun-smuggling racket busted, two arrested

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly running an inter-State gun-smuggling racket, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said that the accused have been identified as Pawan Singh and Chandar Singh, both residents of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh. They were nabbed on Tuesday from Rohini Sector 3 where they had come to deliver a huge consignment. “Around 30 illegal pistols were recovered from them. The seized weapons were manufactured by Pawan,” the DCP said.

The accused, the police said, have been dealing in the business for over 10 years.

The police said that Pawan and his family members manufacture illegal arms at a cottage industry in a forest near his village and he has been supplying consignments to criminal gangs operating in Delhi, UP, Haryana, MP through his various courier chains.

Pawan has been previously involved in five cases under the Arms Act in MP. Chandan has also been involved in a case of assault on the police in MP, the police further said.