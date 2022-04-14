Gujarat CM invited to visit Delhi govt. schools

April 14, 2022 01:22 IST

Sisodia upset over state of Gujarat govt. schools

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday invited Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani to visit government-run schools in the Capital.

In a letter to the Mr. Patel, he said that he had visited two government-run schools in Mr. Vaghani’s constituency in Gujarat and was surprised and disappointed to see the poor conditions of the schools.

Mr. Sisodia said, from drinking water to toilets, everything was in a bad state. He asked how students and teachers could spend seven hours every day in such schools. He said that desks and benches were there in only in a few classrooms and students were seen sitting on the floor. He said that when he took over as the Education Minister of Delhi in 2015, the situation was similar here, but we have transformed the schools within seven years.

“In every Delhi government school, we have ensured that basic facilities have a decent standard. Now we are trying to make them even better,” Mr. Sisodia said in the letter.

Gujarat Assembly election is to be held later this year and AAP is also fighting the election.