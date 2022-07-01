‘Gujarat BJP team found nothing wrong’

Delegation was sent to fabricate and spread lies about the Delhi model of governance, says Sisodia

The Gujarat BJP delegation has failed to find any shortcomings in the Delhi model of governance despite covering the length and breadth of the Capital for the past two days, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Thursday.

The BJP hit back at Mr. Sisodia and said that he shows off only a few good school buildings and the education system in Delhi is “rotten”.

Mr. Sisodia said that the delegation was sent to “fabricate and spread lies” about the Delhi model of governance in Gujarat where anger is brewing against the BJP’s failures.

“The problem at this point is that the BJP brought its delegation with a premeditated bias and an ill motive. The delegation stayed in Delhi for two days and toured the entire State with the local BJP MPs as their escorts. They went to every mohalla they could but failed to find any substandard or below-average school or mohalla clinic,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the delegation’s aim was to mislead the people of Gujarat that schools and hospitals built under the Delhi government are pitiful. “But I am proud to say that despite all their hate and malice for us, the BJP delegation and the MPs could not find a single shortcoming. They fell on their faces as they could not find any loopholes,” he added.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the party failed to understand the anxiety and frustration of Mr. Sisodia and other AAP leaders over the visit of the Gujarat BJP delegation. “The AAP leaders have been repeatedly saying that the Gujarat delegation should contact them and they will show good schools and mohalla clinics. If all government’s schools, mohalla clinics and hospitals are in good service, as they claim, then why are they worried and offering conducted tours to select locations?” he asked.

Mr. Kapoor claimed that the Delhi government has renovated or reconstructed buildings of only few schools. “The Deputy Chief Minister shows off few good school buildings but will he reply why 75% of Delhi government schools don’t have principals or facility to teach Science or Commerce at senior secondary level,” he asked.