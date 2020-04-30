Guidelines issued for home isolation of positive cases

The Delhi government on Thursday issued guidelines for “home isolation” of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. For a patient to be treated at their house, the person should be clinically assigned as a “very mild case/pre-symptomatic case” by the treating medical officer or by the in-charge of nearby public health facility, the guidelines stated.

These patients do not need to get admitted to a hospital or any other facility and can be treated by a caregiver at their own houses. “Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts,” the guidelines read.

Also, the person will have a stamp reading — committed to home isolation — on his/her left hand with the date of release, which is 16 days from the date of sample taking. A sticker will also be pasted outside the patient’s residence.

A health team under the supervision of a medical officer of the public primary healthcare facility will visit the house and also give a list of advisory. They will also make the person download Arogya Setu App on their mobile phone. The patients need to be active at all time on the app.

“A caregiver should be available on a 24X7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation. The caregiver and all close contacts of such cases should take hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer,” the guidelines read. A surveillance team will monitor the medical condition of the patient and caregiver over phone or any other mode which the District Surveillance Officer decides. On the 14th day of the home quarantine, another sample will be collected. If the person tests negative then 24 hours after this, he or she can visit the COVID-19 testing centre or hospital for another testing.

Two consecutive samples are to be tested negative for the home isolation to end. If the two subsequent samples tested are not negative then home isolation will be extended as per prevailing guidelines. “If tested positive on the 14th day, then a stamp on the right hand for an extension for another five days will be placed,” it read.