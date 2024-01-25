Guidelines issued for disposal of flags bearing Lord Ram’s image 

January 25, 2024 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday issued guidelines for the disposal of the banners and flags bearing the image of Lord Ram.

These were put up across the city to mark the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

While the NDMC also issued guidelines for the disposal of the National Flag in the wake of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the MCD is yet to issue any instruction in this regard.

The NDMC has issued a centralised number and mobile application to lodge requests for the disposal of the flags. Residents have been requested to deposit the flags at the NDMC’s sanitation offices, located at 14 spots in the area governed by the civic body.

The sanitation staff has also been directed to ensure that proper protocol is followed while collecting and disposing of the flags.

Similarly, the MCD asked the sanitation staff to keep a lookout for the flags bearing religious symbols and the picture of the deity.

