GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guidelines issued for disposal of flags bearing Lord Ram’s image 

January 25, 2024 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday issued guidelines for the disposal of the banners and flags bearing the image of Lord Ram.

These were put up across the city to mark the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

While the NDMC also issued guidelines for the disposal of the National Flag in the wake of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the MCD is yet to issue any instruction in this regard.

The NDMC has issued a centralised number and mobile application to lodge requests for the disposal of the flags. Residents have been requested to deposit the flags at the NDMC’s sanitation offices, located at 14 spots in the area governed by the civic body.

The sanitation staff has also been directed to ensure that proper protocol is followed while collecting and disposing of the flags.

Similarly, the MCD asked the sanitation staff to keep a lookout for the flags bearing religious symbols and the picture of the deity.

Related Topics

Delhi / Ayodhya Ram Temple

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.