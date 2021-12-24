Guest teachers at Delhi Govt. schools to get remuneration hike: Sisodia

New Delhi

24 December 2021 02:16 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisoida on Thursday directed the Directorate of Education to increase the remuneration of guest and contractual teachers at the Delhi Government schools.

The order came a day after a delegation of the “Dilli Atithi Shikshak Sangh” met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia and submitted a representation on behalf of all guest teachers posted in the Government schools.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sisodia asked the DoE to work out the details of how to increase the remuneration and submit a proposal. “This will enable them to live their life with dignity and continue to render their service wholeheartedly,” he said.

Mr. Sisoida said that the decision was taken “keeping inflation, increase in cost of living, and hardship of families due to COVID-19 in mind”. “In the last six years, the condition of guest teachers in Delhi has improved compared with other States,” he added.

The Government, however, did not say how much the remuneration would be increased by. There are around 22,000 guest teachers working in the Government schools who have been promised since 2015 that they will be made permanent.