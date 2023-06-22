Guest stayed for nearly 2 years without paying, employee connived: 5-star hotel

June 22, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

A five-star hotel in south-west Delhi’s Aerocity has alleged that it suffered a loss of ₹58 lakh after a guest stayed there for over one-and-a-half years and checked out without paying the bill.

The police said that Roseate House has charged its front desk chief Prem Prakash of falsifying data and enabling the guest, Ankush Dutta, to stay at the hotel without payment for 603 days.

An FIR had been lodged against unknown persons under the relevant IPC sections, based on a complaint by an official of Bird Airports Hotel Pvt. Ltd., which operates Roseate House.

ADVERTISEMENT

DCP (IGI) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, “Once we establish the roles of the suspects, we will make arrests,” he said. When contacted for a comment, Roseate House did not respond.

Several five-star hotels in the city have reported similar incidents over the past few months. In January, the police arrested a man for allegedly staying at The Leela Palace for nearly four months by posing as a functionary of the UAE royal family and fleeing without paying his outstanding bill of over ₹23 lakh. Later, in June, ITC Maurya filed a complaint against a Ghaziabad resident for not paying an outstanding amount of ₹3.65 lakh.

In the Roseate House case, the complaint filed at the IGI police station said Mr. Gupta booked a room for one night on May 30, 2019. However, instead of checking out the next day, he kept extending his stay, it added.

“The guest was being handled by Prem Prakash, who used to decide the room rates and other charges and was responsible for collecting outstanding dues from the guests,” the complaint read.

It added that Mr. Gupta submitted three cheques to the hotel of ₹10 lakh, ₹7 lakh and ₹20 lakh each, but they all bounced and Mr. Prakash did not bring it to anyone’s notice.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.