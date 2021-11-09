Guard tries to extort money from businessman, arrested

New Delhi

09 November 2021 02:22 IST

He was fired from job six months ago

A security guard has been arrested for demanding an extortion money of ₹30 lakh from a businessman in Rohini, who was his former employer, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the accused had been identified as Mahavir Sharma, 29, a resident of west Delhi’s Pitampura. He was fired from his job for indiscipline six months ago.

Mr. Sharma had sent two handwritten letters using jailed gangster Neeraj Bawania’s name to the businessman’s office and demanded the extortion money.

Though the first letter was received through courier on August 5, the matter was reported at South Rohini police station on August 14 following which, an FIR was filed.

The courier service was identified and the police scanned CCTV footage of the area to zero in on the accused. All the employees fired by the businessman’s firm were also questioned.

The second letter demanding the extortion money landed at the businessman’s office on October 30. The details of the letter helped the police identify the accused. “Our team identified the extortionist and traced his location to Shalimar Bagh. He was arrested while he was on duty as an armed guard with a bank,” Mr. Tayal said.

On interrogation, Mr. Sharma revealed that he had worked as a guard at the complainant’s office and was fired six months ago. Therefore, he wanted to take revenge, the police said.