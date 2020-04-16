Guard suspected of infecting family tests negative

A security guard, against whom an FIR was filed after he was accused by a family in Defence Colony of infecting them with COVID-19, has tested negative, according to Delhi government officials.

“The guard who was accused has tested negative, but I am yet to receive the report,” a Delhi government official told The Hindu on Thursday.

An official at the RML Hospital too confirmed that the guard has tested negative.

One person of the family, who had tested positive, died at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday. The FIR was filed earlier this month.

On Thursday, police maintained that they are unaware of the report. A senior police officer from south district said: “No report of the security guard’s test results has been shared with us. The FIR was registered based on the family’s allegations and also, the security guards in the neighborhood told us that he was unwell and had visited the suspected places,” he said.

The officer also said that the investigation is still on and legal action will be taken according to law after the probe.

On April 3, three members of the family went to a hospital after they developed COVID-19 symptoms and were later tested positive, according to police. The family used to stay on the ground floor and the guard was the only outsider who used to visit the house to deliver grocery and other food items. The residents on other floors are fine, the family had told the police.

After the family tested positive, they suspected the security guard because the entire family claimed that they were following lockdown guidelines seriously and no one had stepped out. During investigation, when he was questioned over the places he visit frequently, it is suspected that he had visited a religious gathering in Nizamuddin.