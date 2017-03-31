Guard drives off in van with ₹70 lakh

A security guard with a cash management company sped away with a van containing ₹70 lakh on Thursday evening. Accused Zaalim Singh works for a company that collects cash from various godowns and supplies it to ATMs, the police said.
A police officer said Zaalim and two others, driver Sahil and cashier Vikas, had gone to collect cash from a godown located at Mianwali Nagar around 7.20 p.m. Zaalim was waiting outside. The duo discovered him missing when they returned from the godown. They tried to contact him, but his phone was switched off. The police is looking through CCTV footage from the area to trace the route the accused could have taken and have started questioning the company’s employees as well.
