GTB shooting: seventh accused held from east Delhi

One more accused in the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital shooting case was nabbed by Delhi Police from Ghazipur in east Delhi, an officer said on Friday. Before he was arrested, Shavej, a resident of north-east Delhi, tried to open fire at the police in a bid to escape, the officer added.

With this, seven persons have been nabbed so far in the case. On July 14, members of the Hashim Baba gang entered the hospital through the emergency entrance and shot dead Riyazuddin, in a case of mistaken identity. Their target, however, was a rival gangster, Waseem, who was also undergoing treatment in the hospital.

DCP (East) Apoorva Gupta said, “On July 17, information was received that Aman alias Shavej, involved in a murder case at GTB Hospital, would arrive at the Paper Market area in Ghazipur to meet an associate. Around 9.45 p.m., when the police intercepted him, he attempted to open fire at the officers but was overpowered.” On Thursday, the police had apprehended the main shooter, a juvenile, and arrested two other persons.

