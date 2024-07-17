GTB Hospital staff ends protest after security step-up promise

Resident doctors and other staff at Delhi government-run Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on Tuesday called off their indefinite strike after the authorities agreed to step up security at the facility, two days after a patient was shot dead there.

OPD services were hit at the hospital after the staff there started the protest on Monday over security concerns.

The announcement came after a meeting of the staff representatives with the hospital Medical Director and senior police officers.

The authorities agreed to place barricades at the hospital entry points and immediate deployment of “proper security teams”, according to minutes of the meeting. The demands were submitted for implementation to Danish Ashraf, Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare.

Earlier, the hospital employees had demanded a two-layer security arrangement, including armed security guards besides the installation of barricades and metal detectors at entry points.

Rajat Sharma, acting president of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), said, “We are satisfied as the authorities have agreed to most of our demands. They also agreed to police patrolling and the stationing of a PCR van on the hospital premises.”

Joyutpal Biswas, the governing body member of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), said, “Such instances are common across hospitals but they vary in frequency depending on security arrangements. In hospitals run by the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), security arrangements are inadequate. Guards are not trained to handle such scenarios.”

Meanwhile, at Lok Nayak Hospital, two unarmed guards were seen stationed at the emergency gate, with no frisking taking place. The hospital entry points also lacked metal detectors, as promised by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj for all Delhi government hospitals a day ago.

Kabeeran, 70, whose daughter was admitted to the hospital, said, “There is no proper checking at hospital gates. Security guards don’t say anything.”

Police probe so far

The police said they have formed multiple teams to arrest those involved in the killing at the hospital and carried out raids in Ghaziabad’s Loni and Delhi’s Okhla, Babarpur, and Chauhan Banger areas.

At least eight members of the Hashim Baba gang were involved in the incident, two of whom were held on Monday. The probe has revealed that the accused ended up killing a wrong person as the real target was Wasim, a member of the rival Chhenu Pehelwan gang.

A source said Wasim, who holds influence in the Shastri Park area, had threatened to kill Hashim Baba, who is facing 16 cases, including murder and attempt to murder. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail after his arrest in 2019. He has been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

