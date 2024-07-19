GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GTB Hospital shooting: 3 more held; police say ‘main shooter’ is a juvenile

Six persons arrested so far in the case in which a 32-year-old was shot dead in hospital ward; remaining accused to be arrested soon: police

Updated - July 19, 2024 01:04 am IST

Published - July 19, 2024 01:01 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari
Police personnel at the crime scene in GTB hospital.

Police personnel at the crime scene in GTB hospital. | Photo Credit: File photo

Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the main shooter in the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital firing incident where a 32-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday. Officials said two more persons have been arrested, taking the total number of arrests to six so far in the case in which at least 10 members of the Hashim Baba gang are suspected to be involved.

Members of the gang entered Ward 24 of the hospital through the emergency entrance and shot dead Riyazuddin, a resident of Khajuri Khas in north-east Delhi, in a case of mistaken identity. Their target, however, was a rival gangster, 33-year-old Waseem, who was also undergoing treatment in the hospital. He was later moved to a private room after the shooting.

On Wednesday, a 19-year-old youth named Moin was arrested for his involvement in the murder conspiracy. Before that, the police had arrested two others, Faiz and Farhan.

Based on a tip-off, three more persons, including a juvenile who allegedly led the attack along with two others named Saif and Faujan, were apprehended, DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

During interrogation, the accused persons revealed they mainly coordinated on phone and also boasted about their illegal activities on social media platforms like Instagram to gain more followers, the DCP said.

The accused were aware of the police’s technical surveillance and that was why they frequently resorted to internet phone calls through Instagram and Signal while planning or executing any crime, he added.

The juvenile told the police that he had received a call from a person named Anas, who informed him about Waseem’s gang and its involvement in the murder of a common friend. Waseem’s gang had also threatened and abused Anas’s brother when they were in jail, the DCP said, adding that the attack was planned by Anas in response to the threats.

Police investigation revealed that Anas provided the juvenile with two pistols, four magazines and 19 rounds of ammunition. While the juvenile took only one pistol and two magazines, loaded with five rounds each, the second shooter, Faiz, took another pistol and a magazine. Both went inside the ward.

Fired the first shot

The juvenile went and fired the first shot at the ‘target’, but his pistol got jammed before he could fire another shot. Hence, Faiz fired three shots from his pistol. The juvenile, not sure if Faiz managed to hit the target, fixed his pistol and fired another round. After the crime, the group fled the scene.

The fresh arrests were made from Brahmapuri in north-east Delhi. “They were underground since the attack took place,” the DCP said, adding that the juvenile, 16-17 years old, has only studied up to Class 5. The remaining accused persons, including Anas, will be arrested soon, the officer said.

